Woman gives birth on bus, newborn gets lifetime bus pass free

A pregnant woman, who was travelling in an RTC bus, gave birth to a baby boy on board near Mankapur village in Gudihatnoor mandal on Sunday.

The woman from Kinwat in Maharashtra started having labour pains while she was in the bus bound for Chandrapur in the neighbouring State along with three female family members around Sunday afternoon.

The bus crew stopped the vehicle on the roadside near Mankapur and the family members accompanying the woman helped her deliver the baby on the vehicle.

After attempts by the driver to contact the 108 ambulance staff over phone failed, he drove the bus straight to a Primary Health Centre at Gudihatnoor, where the woman and the baby were admitted, sources said.

Both are hale and healthy, RTC sources said, and added that the newborn would get a free lifetime bus pass, in line with the public transport entity’s gift to babies born on board buses.