Woman doctor alleges manhandling by police

While the whole nation applauded the services of medical professionals during the recent Janata Curfew, a shocking incident of a police officer allegedly behaving in a rude manner with a woman doctor on her way to a hospital on Monday night came to light.

Hima Bindu, the aggrieved young doctor, alleged that she was stopped while on her way to a hospital by some police personnel led by a senior police officer near the two-town police station on Monday night.

“I had shown my ID card and requested the officer to allow me to proceed to the hospital along with another woman colleague,” she said, adding that the officer ‘verbally abused’ her and ‘seized’ her ID cards. “The police personnel literally dragged me to the police station in the absence of women cops,” she charged.

“I have decided not to file any complaint as all of us, including police, medical professionals and authorities, are engaged in the collective fight against COVID-19 to protect public health,” she added.

Police sources said the incident happened in the course of ‘strict enforcement’ of the lockdown and denied charges of manhandling any medical professional.

Meanwhile, CPI (M) district secretary Nunna Nageswara Rao condemned the alleged high-handed attitude of some policemen towards those engaged in essential services.