Wilted saplings cleared, new seedlings planted at UoH

GHMC Urban Biodiversity officials have acted upon the report titled ‘Miyawaki forest dies in UoH nursery bags’ published in The Hindu on January 3, and have begun planting patches in the University of Hyderabad.

The zonal level and circle level officials reportedly ensured clearance of the dried plants in the area marked for ‘Miyawaki forest’, and planted fresh seedlings in the pits.

Arrangement has also been made for tankers to bring in water for the plants, sources informed.

The Hindu had reported that thousands of plants were allowed to dry in nursery bags without plantation, after Minister K.T. Rama Rao, who was supposed to launch it, was held up elsewhere, and the plantation did not take place either on the scheduled day or later.

As per the eyewitness accounts and available photo and video evidence, at least 10,000 seedlings proposed to be planted in 20 beds, dried up in the nursery bags, for the want of water, even while the pits dug for the same were intact.

GHMC was planning to raise Miyawaki forests in UoH, BHEL and Gachibowli Stadium. The concept was developed by Japanese botanist Akira Miyawaki, whereby thick forests can be grown in short duration.