‘Will KCR make a dalit as TRS chief?’

Many youngsters are ending their lives for want of jobs, says Bandi Sanjay

Huzurabad bypoll campaign reached a feverish pitch on Sunday with Congress and BJP leaders targetting TRS supremo and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and the latter’s followers ridiculing their rivals over policy matters.

BJP State chief and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay made a blistering attack on Mr. Rao and questioned him if dalits were not eligible for the post of TRS party president. “For the past 20 years, Mr. Rao is continuing as TRS president, son is working president, daughter is sitting president, nephew is standing president and close relative is sleeping president...what is this?”, he said addressing an election meetings at Rachapalli and Tekurthi in Ellandakunta mandal on Sunday evening.

Mr. Sanjay accused Mr. Rao of cheating dalits by promising three acres of land to each dalit family and for not making a dalit as Chief Minister. “Can you prove your commitment by making a dalit as party president?” he challenged the TRS president. H

e found fault with MLC Kavitha for using KCR’s photo while playing Bathukamma at Burj Khalifa.

He commented that TRS lost hopes of winning Huzurabad bypoll and hence has started playing up its plenary as a bigger event than the bypoll. While several youngsters sacrificed their lives for separate Telangana, now many are ending their lives in the same Telangana for want of jobs, he charged.

Phone-tapping: Cong.

Meanwhile, TPCC president and Malkajgir MP A. Revanth Reddy said that police department got divided over social groups issue. Even the DGP’s phone is being tapped and the latter is helpless, he said addressing a press conference in Huzurabad.

He charged one retired police officer Narsing Rao of keeping a tab on the DGP while another retired officer Venugopal Rao is keeping a tab on Congress leaders.

“This government is trying to trouble us by hiring retired police officers. He came down heavily on Finance Minister T. Harish Rao alleging that the latter was acting like Qasim Razvi of Nizam period.

He charged that Eatala Rajender deceived people by praising KCR while being his Cabinet colleagues are now challenging the latter following disputes over sharing ill-gotten money.

Harish’s posers

Meanwhile, Mr. Harish Rao, addressing a public meeting, asked people to question Mr. Rajender as to why they should vote for him. “Should we vote for jacking up prices of diesel, petrol, edible oils?”, he said. The BJP government is privatising and selling public sector organisations. “Should we vote for BJP for destroying the economy?” he said. TRS congress nominee Gellu Sriivas Yadav said that he would always be available and accessible to people in the constituency.