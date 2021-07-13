Will expose TRS corruption during ‘mahapadayatra’: Bandi Sanjay

Exposing the massive corruption of TRS Ministers and MLAs in the last six years in power and positioning the party as only alternative to the ruling party so as to establish a true democratic Telangana will be the main focus of the ‘mahapadayatra’ scheduled to be taken up from August 9 from the Bhagyalakshmi temple at Charminar, said party president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of office-bearers of the party in the districts to brief them about the proposed walkathon, Mr. Sanjay Kumar said that while where the tour would end was not finalised, it was decided to have Union Ministers and national party leaders to participate. Party activists were asked to join the programme in large numbers in respective areas from the booth level.

The president said his proposed programme would go a long way in strengthening the party at grassroots and it was being planned at a time when most people had begun to accept the BJP as the best prospect in the next Assembly elections. “There is a huge expectation from us and there is a likelihood of major political changes in the near future. Our government if elected to power will work for the poor,” he maintained.

The party president also exuded the confidence of Eatala Rajender winning from Huzurabad despite TRS and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao “spending huge amounts to lure public representatives, however, any kind of new tricks will not work”. Top leaders, including national OBC president K. Laxman, N. Indrasena Reddy and D.K. Aruna, were present.

Earlier, three TRS councillors belonging to Dubbak municipality joined the BJP in the presence of the party president promising to work for the saffron party hereafter. They include M. Malla Reddy, D. Kanakaiah and Balakrishna Goud. BJP MLA M. Raghunandan Rao was present.