‘Why RAF flag march in old city, not Hitec City?’

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday raised concerns over the necessity of a Rapid Action Force flag march which was conducted in Charminar and sought to know why similar marches were not in progress in Hitec City.

The Hyderabad parliamentarian was reacting to a photo of the flag march tweeted by the verified handle of the Hyderabad City Police on Saturday morning. The image showed women RAF personnel in riot gear, carrying batons and marching in front of the Mecca Masjid with the Charminar monument in the background.

Quote-tweeting Hyderabad City Police’s tweet, Mr Owaisi wrote, “Why only at CHARMINAR ,why not in front of Secunderabad Railway Station or at Hi Tec City maybe in front of a US Software company?”

In a separate development, and with the AIMIM’s 62nd Foundation Day scheduled to be celebrated on Sunday, the party, by means of its Facebook page, urged supporters to remember victims of the Delhi violence. Instructions were also issued not to avoid garlanding and lighting crackers as a mark of celebration. The Facebook post also urged supporters to be sensitive and that celebrations should not disrespect any victim.