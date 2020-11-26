‘Why no waiver for power, water bills in lockdown?’

Congress MP A. Revanth Reddy has questioned the sincerity of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao in announcing free water supply up to 20,000 liters when he had no heart to waive off water and power bills during the lockdown period.

“Isn’t it just for votes in GHMC elections,” he asked during his road shows in the city in Vinayak Nagar, Suraram, Alwal, Neredmet, Jeedimetla divisions on Wednesday. He said when people lost employment during the lockdown period for three months, the government collected inflated power bills. Power charges were enhanced during that period due to change in slabs as the bills were generated after three months. “Inflated power charges were forcibly collected despite knowing people didn’t have money in hand. Now, suddenly, the CM has developed soft corner due to GHMC elections. He could have waived off all those bills if he was really sincere,” he said.

Mr. Reddy charged the TRS leaders of swindling money in the flood relief distribution as well and despite the Congress party questioning the ‘loot’ no action was taken against those leaders. He said the TRS had to be defeated if it has to withdraw the Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS), which he said was brought in to fleece people for no fault of theirs.