Why are intellectuals silent on RTC issue, asks Jagga Reddy

Sangareddy MLA and senior Congress leader T. Jayaprakash Reddy wondered why were the intellectuals and employee union leaders silent over the TSRTC issue and asked whether they have colluded with the State government for some favours.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Mr. Reddy said the intellectuals and employee unions leaders, who encouraged the RTC employees to go on strike during the Telangana agitation, were now conspicuous by their absence. They have not been extending vocal support to the RTC employees when they are going through the worst of times with the government refusing to allow them to join duties. Taking the names of intellectuals who were in the forefront of the agitation such as Ghanta Chakrapani, Mallepalli Lakshmaiah, Allam Narayana and employee leaders Devisri Prasad, Srinivas Goud, Swamy Goud and Vittal, he said they should speak up now in the interests of Telangana. Mr. Reddy found fault with IAS officers announcing their reluctance to back the employees wanting to join the duty after calling off their strike. “Where are the Ministers concerned now. Don’t they have some responsibility towards these employees who played a crucial role in the Telangana agitation?” he asked.

He asked the Chief Minister, K. Chandrasekhar Rao, to show compassion towards the RTC employees and let them join the duty. Mr. Reddy said once the Congress comes back to power in the State, it would cancel the privatisation of routes.