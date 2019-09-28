When it rained misery on Hyderabad

Storm water drains breached, knee high water stayed on major thoroughfares, streets were flooded, and homes were submerged after Thursday night’s rain fury in the city.

Starting from around 11.30 p.m. on Thursday, the torrential showers continued till 2 a.m., spreading across various localities. Automatic weather stations pegged the rainfall between 11 and 15 cm across localities.

Gudimalkapur recorded the maximum rainfall at 14.9 cm, and Sivarampalle and Secunderabad followed with nearly 14 cm. Red Hills received 13.5 cm, Vijayanagar Colony, 13 cm, Khairatabad, 12.8 cm and Musheerabad and Kishanbagh, 12 cm.

Hussainsagar, already brimming to the rim, sent the excess water back into the Balkapur nala, inundating MS Makta in the dead of the night.

Heavy outflows from the tank’s surplus drain coupled with the bounty of rain, increased the pressure on the Ramnagar nala, resulting in inundation of localities such as Ramnagar, Bapuji Nagar and Musheerabad. Also overflowing was Mohammedguda nala, submerging areas such as Ambernagar, Mohammedguda, Boudhha Nagar, Warasiguda and others.

Surplus water from an already overflowing Mir-Alam Tank submerged the Safari park of the Nehru Zoological Park, forcing the authorities to shut it down temporarily for visitors.

Rajendranagar too bore the brunt of inundation, with water entering apartment complex cellars, and heavy water stagnation on the carriage way under the PVNR Express Highway near Upparpally.

Homes and shops in Prakash Nagar area of Begumpet experienced inundation. Devnar School for the Blind had knee deep water early on Friday, which was cleared later by the GHMC monsoon relief teams.

On the Eastern side, Anandbagh experienced heavy flooding for the second time in three days. Water gushed into homes, and power outages left residents groping in the dark.

Life boats and buoys were pressed into service by GHMC’s Disaster Rescue Force, to carry supplies such as biscuits and milk packets to the stranded residents, and shift them to safety. Lions Club of Hyderabad too swung into action, and distributed packed food to around 1,000 residents, besides helping shift elderly residents.

Rain havoc spread towards L.B.Nagar too, with homes flooded in the slums of Saroornagar, Bairamalguda and Karmanghat localities.

Tree falls on electrical lines resulted in tedious outages at several localities, and the Osmania General Hospital had to endure a power cut since 3 a.m. owing to a tree fall, GHMC sources informed.

Traffic came to a standstill in areas such as Mehdipatnam, Masab Tank, and Aramghar circle, due to heavy water logging on roads.

Officials from Disaster Management wing of GHMC informed that the civic body has received a total of 150 rain related complaints through its helpline 21111111, and Dial 100.

The Meteorology department has issued warning about likelihood of heavy rain at isolated places in all the districts, and predicted cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain for Hyderabad on Saturday.