Welfare institutions’ counselling dates revised

In view of heavy competition for admission into Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College at Bhongir where selection results are expected to be released soon, aspirants are supposed to attend counselling for specialised colleges of physical and life sciences on July 2 and for commerce and arts courses on July 3, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society informed on Sunday.

Counselling for tribal welfare men candidates for B.Sc (MPC/MPCs/MSCs/BZC/MbZC) is scheduled o be held on July 2.

Candidates are advised to visit https://www.tswreis.in or http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for revised counselling schedule and other details.