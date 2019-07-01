Welfare institutions’ counselling dates revised

In view of heavy competition for admission into Armed Forces Preparatory Degree College at Bhongir where selection results are expected to be released soon, aspirants are supposed to attend counselling for specialised colleges of physical and life sciences on July 2 and for commerce and arts courses on July 3, the Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society informed on Sunday.
Counselling for tribal welfare men candidates for B.Sc (MPC/MPCs/MSCs/BZC/MbZC) is scheduled o be held on July 2.
Candidates are advised to visit https://www.tswreis.in or http://tgtwgurukulam.telangana.gov.in for revised counselling schedule and other details.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor