Week-long anti-poaching walk concludes

Ahead of harsh summer, the Forest Department has scaled up efforts to quench the thirst of wild animals thereby preventing straying of wild animals into human habitations and also curbing poaching.

The tribal dominated district's forest area, including wildlife and non-wildlife areas, stands at around 10 lakh acres, which is roughly 17 % of the total forest area of the State, according to sources.

Spanning across 635.41 sq km mostly in Palvancha mandal, the Kinnerasani wildlife sanctuary shelters an array of wild animals such as spotted deer and gaurs (Indian bison).

The Forest Department personnel, split into several small teams, conducted a week long “anti-poaching walk” across all divisions and ranges in the district that concluded on Sunday.

The special drive was conducted under the supervision of District Forest Officer Laxman Ranjit Naik in conformity to the social distancing guidelines and the coronavirus lockdown norms, Forest Department sources said.

Apart from taking stock of available water sources, the forest staff have constructed about 10 artificial water holes with a provision to draw water from solar powered pumpsets and dug up saucer pits at vantage points in the core forest areas to make drinking water available to wild animals during the ensuing peak summer, sources added.

Arrangements have been made to transport water to fill the saucer pits at regular intervals.

The week-long drive also resulted in seizure of metal snares laid by suspected poachers in Vampugudem of Komararam forest range in Yellandu division.