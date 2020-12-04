We expected 20 to 25 more seats: KTR

Party to analyse the outcome

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the party fell short by 20 to 25 seats than their expectations in the GHMC election results.

In a brief media conference on Friday night, Mr. Rao said they lost several seats with narrow margins but yet the party emerged as the single largest. For example in BN Reddy Nagar it lost by a just a few votes, and in around 10 to 12 seats the gap was just in hundreds, he said.

A visibly dejected Mr. Rao said the party would discuss and analyse why the desired outcome was not achieved and thanked the party workers for their hard work, and also the people for choosing TRS as the single largest party.

On the issue of mayoral candidate, he said there is still time to think over it as the existing body has two more months to go. He did not take any questions from the media on the results or the post-poll scenario.