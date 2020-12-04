We expected 20 to 25 more seats: KTR

Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) working president and Municipal Minister K.T. Rama Rao said the party fell short by 20 to 25 seats than their expectations in the GHMC election results.
In a brief media conference on Friday night, Mr. Rao said they lost several seats with narrow margins but yet the party emerged as the single largest. For example in BN Reddy Nagar it lost by a just a few votes, and in around 10 to 12 seats the gap was just in hundreds, he said.
A visibly dejected Mr. Rao said the party would discuss and analyse why the desired outcome was not achieved and thanked the party workers for their hard work, and also the people for choosing TRS as the single largest party.
On the issue of mayoral candidate, he said there is still time to think over it as the existing body has two more months to go. He did not take any questions from the media on the results or the post-poll scenario.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath