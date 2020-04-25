Watchman booked for assault on disabled minor

The Manuguru police booked a 60-year-old watchman of a function hall under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for allegedly molesting an 11-year-old deaf-mute girl in Manuguru town on Friday evening.

The gruesome incident of “sexual assault” on the minor girl came to the fore after the mother of the victim filed a complaint with the local police on Friday night. Sources said that the watchman allegedly whisked away the girl living near the function hall in the coal town and molested her taking advantage of her hapless condition. The mother of the victim found the latter crying at the function hall following a frantic search in the locality in the evening.

Acting on her complaint the police registered a case under the POCSO Act against the watchman and are on the lookout for the accused, who is at large.