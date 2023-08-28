HamberMenu
Watch | Hyderabad gets India’s first solar roof cycling track

Hyderabad gets India’s first solar roof cycling track
| Video Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A major highlight of this 100-crore rupees cycling track project is its sustainability factor in the form of 16MW solar panels fixed on the roof.

August 28, 2023 02:49 pm | Updated 02:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Cycling in a big city can be a real challenge with the pollution, uncontrollable traffic and the risk of being knocked down by passing cars

Now, Hyderabad is leading the way with a first-of-its-kind sustainable solar roof cycling track near the Outer Ring Road

Named Healthway, this 23-kilometre three-lane track has two stretches — 8.5 kilometres from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and 14.5 kilometres from Kollur to Narsingi— converging at Narsingi Junction.

An innovative bicycle sculpture in SS steel installed ORR solar roof cycling track at Kokapet Junction in Hyderabad on Monday, August 07, 2023.

An innovative bicycle sculpture in SS steel installed ORR solar roof cycling track at Kokapet Junction in Hyderabad on Monday, August 07, 2023. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Inspired by the South Korean bike highway with solar panels, the aim is to ensure a better experience for cyclists.

There will be cycle rentals, bike repair stations at access points, food trucks and car parking where people can park their own vehicles and spend time as a family.

Read the full story here.

Reporting: Neeraja Murthy

Videos: Nagara Gopal

Production and Voiceover: Yuvasree S

