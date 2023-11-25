HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Watch | How The Hindu helped an Irish woman trace her grand uncle’s grave

Watch | How The Hindu helped an Irish woman trace her grand uncle’s grave

The Hindu’s Ravi Reddy and team went in search of a 108-year old grave deep into the woods at Trimulgherry Cemetery in Secunderabad

November 25, 2023 11:35 am | Updated 11:53 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Sheila Shanley, 74, lives in the heritage town of Trim in County Meath, North Ireland. Her grand uncle, a British soldier who died 108 years ago, rested at what is now known as the Church of South India (CSI) Cemetery in Trimulgherry, a buzzing locality in Telangana’s Secunderabad. 

Shanley, living thousands of miles away, has spent over four decades tirelessly searching online for any trace of her grandmother’s brother, Rifleman Michael Joseph Leonard, but his final resting place remained elusive.

Hope rekindled when Shanley stumbled upon a news feature titled ‘Resting with Dignity a Century On’, published in The Hindu on December 16, 2019. The feature highlighted the 94 graves of British soldiers and officers, all commemorated in the Commonwealth War Graves Commission.

Among them, Michael, who passed away on May 1, 1915, found his eternal abode in Cemetery No. 12 at Trimulgherry. Shanley, who came across the feature online in October this year, clung to these bare details and yearned for at least a photograph of the grave. 

She sent an email to the reporter, Ravi Reddy, The Hindu’s Telangana Resident Editor. It sparked a concerted effort to pinpoint the exact resting place of Michael within the cemetery.

With Wilfred Bill Clinton and a middle-aged mason, Narasimha, the search party, armed with two big sticks, make their way through a dense thicket, mindful of potential encounters with snakes and other creepy-crawlies, to identify the grave.

This, is their story.

Read more: Significance of the colonial-era cemetery in Secunderabad

Report, script and presentation: Ravi Reddy

Videography: Nagara Gopal

Production: Shikha Kumari

Related Topics

Hyderabad

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.