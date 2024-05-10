GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Wall collapse: Five, including builder, arrested

Bodies of five victims sent to Chhattisgarh and Odisha for final rites  

Published - May 10, 2024 06:56 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Mediapersons near the site where a retaining wall of an under construction apartment collapsed in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

Mediapersons near the site where a retaining wall of an under construction apartment collapsed in Bachupally, Hyderabad.

 

Five persons, including the builder, were arrested by the Bachupally police after a compound wall collapse killed seven persons and injured another seven on Wednesday.  

Venkana Arvind Reddy, the builder and owner of Rize Developers; Murugesan Sathish Kumar, site engineer; Mariya Francis Xavier Raj, project manager; and the contractors Dhadiyala Rajesh and Allu Ram Reddy were arrested by the police on Wednesday. “They were produced in the court for judicial remand on Thursday,” the officials informed.  

The five were booked for negligence under Sections 304-II and 337 r/w 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 

“Five of the seven bodies have been sent to their native places in Chhattisgarh and Odisha for final rites while two bodies have been cremated in Bansilalpet, Hyderabad following the post-mortem in Gandhi Hospital,” the officials said.  

