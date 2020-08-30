Hyderabad

Walkway bridge to off-take gates of Sangareddy canal crashes

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district.

The Kondapochamma Sagar reservoir in Siddipet district.   | Photo Credit: MohdArif

In a shocking development, a bridge that was constructed at Kondapochamma has collapsed. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Some photos are doing the rounds, though many locals were tight-lipped over the incident

According to sources, a bridge was constructed at Kondapochamma reservoir for providing access to the off-take gates to release water to Sangareddy canal, that is on the left side.

The bridge connects the bund of the reservoir and the off-take gates. All of a sudden, it collapsed for reasons best known to officials. Superintending Engineer T Venu confirmed the incident, stating that the walkway bridge of Sangareddy canal had been damaged.

After the reported incident, people were prevented from visiting the Kondapochammasagar.

Recently, Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joyal Davis visited the reservoir and inspected the security arrangements.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 30, 2020 12:22:00 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/walkway-bridge-to-off-take-gates-of-sangareddy-canal-crashes/article32476838.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story