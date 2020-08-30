Walkway bridge to off-take gates of Sangareddy canal crashes

In a shocking development, a bridge that was constructed at Kondapochamma has collapsed. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.
Some photos are doing the rounds, though many locals were tight-lipped over the incident
According to sources, a bridge was constructed at Kondapochamma reservoir for providing access to the off-take gates to release water to Sangareddy canal, that is on the left side.
The bridge connects the bund of the reservoir and the off-take gates. All of a sudden, it collapsed for reasons best known to officials. Superintending Engineer T Venu confirmed the incident, stating that the walkway bridge of Sangareddy canal had been damaged.
After the reported incident, people were prevented from visiting the Kondapochammasagar.
Recently, Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joyal Davis visited the reservoir and inspected the security arrangements.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath