Walkway bridge to off-take gates of Sangareddy canal crashes

People prevented from visiting Kondapochamma reservoir

In a shocking development, a bridge that was constructed at Kondapochamma has collapsed. The incident took place on Saturday afternoon.

Some photos are doing the rounds, though many locals were tight-lipped over the incident

According to sources, a bridge was constructed at Kondapochamma reservoir for providing access to the off-take gates to release water to Sangareddy canal, that is on the left side.

The bridge connects the bund of the reservoir and the off-take gates. All of a sudden, it collapsed for reasons best known to officials. Superintending Engineer T Venu confirmed the incident, stating that the walkway bridge of Sangareddy canal had been damaged.

After the reported incident, people were prevented from visiting the Kondapochammasagar.

Recently, Collector P Venkatarami Reddy and Commissioner of Police Joyal Davis visited the reservoir and inspected the security arrangements.