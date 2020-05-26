Hyderabad

Waiting for auspicious time to check out

One set of patients refused to get discharged on given date

Most people admitted to hospitals with a health issue look forward to recovering and being discharged at the earliest, to get back to their normal lives. And those battling COVID-19 are no exception. However, authorities at Gandhi Hospital recently faced a peculiar situation when it was time for two sets of patients to go home.

One set requested postponement, stating that the discharge date set by the hospital was inauspicious. The other set of patients, belonging to a single cluster, wanted to leave the hospital together, on the same day.

There were at least two patients who did not want to be discharged on an inauspicious day. Sources said that though officials concerned tried to reach them to initiate the process of discharge, the patients switched off their phones.

“When officials could not get them on phone, they went to the ward where the patients were admitted. The two patients informed they want to be discharged on some other favourable day,” sources said, adding that the officials were taken aback by the unusual request.

In another case, there were over 20 patients who reside in the same building. Since their dates of admission were different, their discharge dates varied too. However, all of them requested to be discharged on the same day to be united against possible unpleasant behaviour of people in their neighbourhood.

