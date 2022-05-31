Waging a war against tobacco

Awareness camps, walks mark World No Tobacco Day

Medical students and staff from a hospital display placards during an awareness rally against the use of tobacco on World No Tobacco Day in Hyderabad on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: AFP

Awareness camps, walks mark World No Tobacco Day

On the occasion of World No Tobacco Day on Tuesday, health officials as well as managements of private and corporate hospitals held a host of programmes across the city to generate awareness about the dangerous effects of smoking and the need to quit tobacco use.

Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer J. Venkati, and his staff held a rally at Patny Centre, Secunderabad, in which State programme officers, members of Indian Dental Association-Telangana branch and Voluntary Health Association of India took part.

A free cancer screening programme was conducted for tobacco users at the Basavatarakam Indo-American Cancer Hospital and Research Institute. Discount was offered on investigations advised by doctors, and on master health check-up packages.

CARE Hospitals, Hitech City, organised an awareness camp titled ‘Protect the environment’ in which around 250 people participated. Chief Operating Officer of the hospital Ravi Kiran, pulmonologists N. Sailaja and Sudheer Babu were present.

Kamineni Hospitals at L.B. Nagar conducted a special awareness walk to sensitise citizens about the harmful effects of tobacco use and second-hand smoke exposure, as well as to discourage the use of tobacco in any form.

An awareness march was organised by Amor Hospitals. Stating that many people who smoke cigarettes dread the idea of quitting it because of fears related to withdrawal symptoms, the hospital management said one can quit smoking if they have a strong will and support of a doctor, who can guide them on the path to recovery.