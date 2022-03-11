VST Industries switches on solar power

VST Industries has commissioned 1 MW rooftop solar plants at its Azamabad and Toopran factories that will provide about 25% of the company's energy requirement and also facilitate the corporate office switch completely to the green energy.

The PV technology plants, covering an area of 83,247 square feet, have been constructed using 2,226 solar modules, the company said in a release on Friday. “Solar energy is one of the cleanest forms of energy and we are proud to utilise it to service about 25% of our energy needs,” managing director Aditya Deb Gooptu said, inaugurating the plant at Azamabad factory, where the corporate office is also located.

Noting that the company’s sustainability efforts support India's energy transition goals, he said VST had since 2015 installed a total of 2,335 solar streetlights across about 80 villages/towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.