‘Vote for me to save democracy in Telangana’

Congress senior leader and contestant K. Jana Reddy likened the Nagarjunasagar bypoll to the Telangana Peasants Armed Struggle and urged people to use their vote as a weapon to defeat “undemocratic TRS” and make history.

“This is an election between the arrogance of the ruling party and the self-respect of Nagarjunasagar. I also request the 39 other contestants, groups and organisations who are disgruntled by TRS ways, to make me your symbol, in my attempt to teach the government a lesson,” he said.

Mr. Jana Reddy addressed press persons on Thursday, to make his final appeal to voters on the last day for campaigning.

He said the Congress had sacrificed its very prospects in the two Telugu States in the interest of separate Telangana, vis-à-vis Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, who often says “Chavu notlo thala petti Telangana sadhinchina” (achieved separate Telangana in a near-death experience), he said.

He asserted that Telangana was achieved by everyone – martyrs, employees, all leaders, including from BJP, through the Telangana Joint Action Committee.

“But the separate Telangana, which aspired for a new political system, better democracy and social equality, is being harmed. Promises are failed and democracy is being murdered by TRS,” he said.

Rebutting KCR’s statements on Wednesday, Mr. Jana Reddy contended that he had never stooped or lobbied in his four-decade political career. And for Nagarjunasagar, citing government data, he said he had created an irrigation potential of 1.65 lakh acres in addition to the 45, 000 acres, taking the total acreage to more than 2 lakh, the highest by any constituency. He cited other development indices like electricity, roads and administrative reforms as his achievements.

The septuagenarian leader reiterated that his victory was not to enjoy the echelons of power, but to save democracy.