Villagers block movement of even essential commodities

It was about noon. An auto with cocking gas cylinders was waiting outside Tambalvai Tanda village located in Kondapur mandal. People had put boulders and bushes on the approach so that people would not enter the village. This tanda is located about 25 km from the district headquarters.

“People from different areas are entering our village and passing through. We do not know whether they have caronavirus. Hence we are not allowing people to come to our village or let our people to go out unless an emergency is there,” said Arju Naik, sapranch of the tanda.

At the entry point, several youth were standing and chatting. They were not worried about being in groups, which was against the norms issued by the authorities. The auto with gas cylinder was allowed into village only after persuasion by media persons who were around. Similarly, a vehicle carrying patient was sent away to go to another village. Another auto carrying groceries was allowed only after shop owner came all the way to convince the people guarding the borders.

The scene was repeating at the entry and exit points of almost every village. The villagers were fearing carona but no steps were put in place as could be seen from people moving in groups.

At Haridaspur village, the exit point barricade was put in such a manner so that it was easy to remove. The villagers were making it a point to that who ever passed through their village washed hands. Here distribution of rice and pulses for anagwadi beneficiaries (pregnant women and children) at their home commenced on Tuesday.