Vijaya Dairy to supply 20 lakh litres milk to ICDS centres

Vijaya Telangana Dairy, the Telangana State Dairy Development Cooperative Federation, is making plans to supply the entire milk needed in 35,500 Integrated Child Development Scheme (ICDS) centres to feed children enrolled in them in the coming years. It will supply about 5.5 lakh litres out of 20 lakh litres annually required for now.

A meeting was held here on Saturday by Ministers Talasani Srinivas Yadav (Animal Husbandry) and Satyavati Rathod (Women Development and Child Welfare) to prepare an action plan to supply milk needed for ICDS centres. Secretary (WD&CW) Anita Rajendra, Commissioner of WD&CW D. Divya, Managing Director of TSDDCF G. Srinivas Rao and others also attended. Mr. Srinivas Yadav said the government is committed to transform Vijaya Telangana Dairy to compete with corporate private dairies and by adopting new marketing strategies after formation of Telangana, the dairy was able increase its reach to people considerably. Vijaya Telangana Dairy is supplying milk to various government organisations and directed the officials to chalk-out a plan to supply 20 lakh litres of milk to 35,500 ICDS centres across the State.

Stating that Vijaya Telangana Dairy would be able to meet 5.5 lakh litres of milk out of 20 lakh litres required by ICDS centres now, the Minister instructed the officials to improve its capacity and manpower for procurement and supply to meet the demand. The government is creating awareness among people about Vijaya Telangana Dairy and is promoting its products with improved marketing system.

Mr. Yadav requested Ms. Rathod to issue orders recognising TSDDCF as a nodal agency to supply the entire quantity of milk needed by ICDS centres. Supply of entire quantity of milk required would be taken up after the officials submit an action plan. Ms. Rathod made some suggestions for uninterrupted supply of milk required for 35,500 ICDS centres in the State.