Vigil stepped up as freight trains pick up speed

With freight trains running double the usual speed because of all the mainline lines devoid of any passenger trains in the current lockdown period, South Central Railway (SCR) has decided to keep a tight vigil on the loco-pilots, their assistants and the track personnel. More so, because the breath analysers have been dispensed with along with the biometric attendance system due to COVID-19.

Goods specials, which hitherto used to trudge at 35 kmph, are now moving at almost double the speed transporting essential commodities across the country.

The relative high speeds and seamless movement across the sections has made railway authorities take a self-declaration from each loco-pilot before signing in for duty and it is followed by counselling by ‘controllers’ about the dos and don’ts, informed senior railway officials.

Loco-pilots are allowed to keep their cellphone, but switch it off during the journey. However, the assistant loco-pilot can keep the cellphone on and it is he who will be getting calls from the controlling staff to check for their alertness. “A loco-pilot on a running train answering the phone means asking for trouble and will be liable for departmental action,” they said.

It is imperative to check on loco-pilots for safety as about 130 freight trains are being run on of 60-75 kmph, speeds which are usually the domain of passenger trains, in the zone and another 100 trains are criss-crossing from other zones. Quicker speed has also brought about a change in the concept of duty hours.

‘Round trip’ concept

With the running staff now able to complete their journeys faster, SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya has introduced a ‘round trip’ concept so that trips are done within the reasonable time for staff to return home sooner.

“There has been a good response as 80% of 2,433 goods train loco-pilots are benefited. The others make use of the running rooms only because of non-availability of train in opposite direction,” claims SCR chief PRO Ch. Rakesh.

Running rooms are being sanitised at regular intervals with disinfectant and physical distance is maintained in provision of beds. Utmost hygiene is ensured in supply of food being served in the running rooms. Thermal scanners are installed at crew booking points for screening before commencement of duty.

In a few sections, the staff are handed over a kit with Dettol soap, 200 ml hand sanitiser, triple-layer mask, a set of hand gloves and tissue papers. This is to be extended in all six divisions. Soaps and sanitisers are also made available in crew booking lobbies with locos and brake vans too getting a thorough clean-up before dispatch from respective workshops, senior officials added.