Victim’s family allege police inaction

The family of woman veterinarian, who was gang-raped and murdered at Chattanpally near Shadnagar, demanded capital punishment for the culprits and accused police of inaction.

They believe that at least the victim’s life could have been saved, had the Cyberabad police reacted in time when they approached them with the missing complaint.

Citing jurisdictional limits, they asked the victim's sister to run around two police stations, which further delayed the chances of saving the victim’s life at least .

“When we went to RGI Airport police station, officers told us to go to Shamshabad and lodged a complaint. The entire process of going to the police stations consumed two to three hours, the victim’s mother said.

“Though we have approached the police around 11 p.m. on Wednesday, they wasted a lot of time over jurisdictional issue and asking various questions, which were humiliating,” the victim’s father told the media, adding that around 3 a.m. a few constables were sent with him to look around the puncture shops in the surrounding area.

While, the woman’s mother alleged that when their daughter approached the RGIA police station, within an hour after the victim’s phone was switched off, she was informed that the area doesn’t come under their jurisdiction, but they examined the video footage of surveillance cameras near the toll gate.

“When the CCTV footage showed our daughter going to Gachibowli and but not her return journey, the police personnel told us to contact the dermatology clinic where she had an appointment and said she did not return,” she said.

Cyberabad Commissioner of Police said that an inquiry would also be made to into the alleged delay in acting on the complaint lodged by the victim’s sister and approach of their personnel towards the family members.