Vi to expand network capacity in Telangana, AP

Telecom operator Vi is planning a network expansion exercise to enhance its GIGAnet 4G capacity in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Circle.

About 2,000 TDD sites are to be added and the capacity of the existing more than 900 TDD sites, across key cities in the two States, is to be increased by December. Deployment of TDD sites in addition to the recent refarming of 3G spectrum to 4G in the Circle and supplementing of existing 4G infrastructure with expansion on 2100 MHz layer will significantly scale up the GIGAnet 4G network strength and capacity.

With this, customers across key cities, including Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati, Warangal and Guntur, will be able to experience better indoor voice clarity as well as download and upload speeds, the company said in a release on Monday.

Cluster Business Head- Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Karnataka of Vodafone Idea Arvind Nevatia said, “We are deploying additional capex and latest technologies for the most efficient spectrum utilisation to enhance network capacities for our current and future requirements. With this we will have a good mix of FDD and TDD sites enabling better coverage and capacity.”