Veteran journalist Raghavachari dead

Veteran journalist and former editor of Visalandhra Telugu daily C. Raghavachari passed away in the early hours of Monday.

He was 80 and is survived by his wife and daughter. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital where he was admitted after prolonged illness.

Raghavachari was attracted to Left ideology since his early years and joined the CPI-affiliated All India Students Federation. Hailing from Warangal district, Mr. Raghavachari, however, made Vijayawada his home since more than four decades.

He was the editor of CPI-run Visalandhra for more than three decades and was known for his in-depth knowledge on a wide array of subjects as could be seen from his editorials.

CPI national secretariat member K. Narayana, State secretary K. Narayana and other leaders paid floral tributes to Raghavachari. His body was shifted to Makhdoom Bhavan, the CPI headquarters here, and from there to Vijayawada by afternoon before being donated to a medical college in accordance with his wish.

CMs extend condolences

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu and others condoled Raghavachari's death.