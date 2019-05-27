Veteran CPI leader Joshi passes away

Veteran communist leader P.P.C. Joshi passed away at his house in Puppalaguda on Sunday after prolonged illness.

Coming from a family of communists who participated in the Telangana armed struggle, the 80-year-old leader is survived by wife, son and two daughters.

P.P.P. Joshi worked as the general manager (GM) of Visalaandhra Publishing House, treasurer of the CPI Central Committee office and the party’s publication arm People’s Publishing House.

His penchant for publishing led him to start Prachee Publications, subsequently handed over to Nava Telangana Publications, which published several books.

CPI General Secretary (GS) Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy condoled the demise of the veteran leader and recalled his association with the departed since his student days.

Mr. Sudhakar Reddy conveyed his condolences to Joshi’s wife Lalita Joshi.