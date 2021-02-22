Venkaiah Naidu presented Vruksha Vedam book

Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu appreciated the Green India Challenge launched by Rajya Sabha MP, Santosh Rao Joginapally and the Vruksha Vedam book that focusses on the importance of greenery and trees even in Indian ancient epics.
Mr Venkaiah Naidu was speaking after Mr Santosh presented his book to him in the city on Monday. The Vice-President recollected his childhood memories after seeing the slokas and scenic beauty of the pictures taken from Telangana, present in the book. He said that the book had taken him back to his childhood days when he had access to jungles and soaked himself with greenery.
Mentioning the deadly coronavirus that spread across the world, he opined that those who are living away from the nature were affected with COVID-19 virus while those who were living with the nature were able to escape from this deadly virus.
Reading out a sloka from Goutama Dharma Shastra, he said “One who cuts trees without any purpose will suffer on account of lack of life -breath”. He also appreciated Santosh Kumar’s efforts in making Koti Vrusksharchana commemorating the birthday of Ch9ief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao a grand success.
Later, Mr Venkaiah Naidu also tweeted appreciating the book as a good collection of slokas about nature from our ancient Vedas and Puranas.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath