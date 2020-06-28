Vehicle curbs at AP-TS border in Wadapally

The inter-State border check-post at Wadapally in Nalgonda will allow vehicles to pass to Andhra Pradesh only between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., Superintendent of Police A.V. Ranganath said in a statement on Sunday.

“Visitors and residents wanting to enter Andhra Pradesh through Wadapally check-post should make sure they are in AP limits well before 7 p.m. starting Monday,” he said.

The SP’s announcement comes in wake of new travel regulations by Andhra Pradesh government, conveyed here by Superintendent of Police, Guntur. “Even if vehicles manage to enter AP limits last by 7 p.m., travellers would be made to halt till the time the travel restrictions are lifted the next day. Hence, travellers should plan in advance,” the statement added.And all travels into AP are only through passes issued by competent authorities. No transport was being allowed into AP through the Nagarjunasagar-Macherla check-post, Mr. Ranganath said.