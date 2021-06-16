Hyderabad

Vaccination centres doubled in city

The number of vaccination centres for inoculating the high exposure groups or “super spreaders” in the city have been doubled from Wednesday.

A GHMC press note informed that the centres have been enhanced to 60 from the existing 30, in order to include women members of the Self Help Groups (SHGs) in the city. Earlier, there was only one vaccination centre per GHMC circle, and now they have been increased to two.

There are a total of 46,255 SHGs constituting 4,67,560 members.

On Wednesday, 48,879 beneficiaries were vaccinated at the centres, the note informed.


