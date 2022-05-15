 Focus on climate-resilient and sustainable efforts, says Venkaiah

163 students of NAARM across four batches receive degrees

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu presenting degrees at the 4th graduation ceremony of NAARM in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: PTI

Students of the 2017 to 2022 batches of National Academy of Agricultural Research Management (ICAR-NAARM) were awarded degrees at the fourth graduation ceremony of Post Graduate Diploma in Management (agri-business).

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu presented the degrees to 163 students belonging to the four batches as well as gold medals and Director’s medals to eight distinction holders who excelled in the courses.

The Vice-President stressed on various challenges ahead, including climate change and rising population, and insisted that every effort made by researchers, policy makers and entrepreneurs should be climate-resilient, profitable, sustainable and productive.

ICAR director-general T. Mohapatra and ICAR-NAARM Ch. Srinivasa Rao also spoke on the occasion.

Students who received gold medals were Damini (PGDM 2017-19), Gayathri Gopan (PGDM 2018-20), Aishwarya Santhosh (PGDM 2019-21) and Shiwangi Gupta (PGDM 2017-19). Students who received Director’s Medal included Anushree (PGDM 2017-19), Sadish Kumar (PGDM 2018-20), Ayush Awasthi (PGDM 2019-21) and Kalla P. Teja (PGDM 2017-19).