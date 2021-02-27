Uttam meets family of murdered lawyer couple

No confidence in probe by local police, says bereaved father

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy and Manthani MLA D. Sridhar Babu along with Congress leaders met the parents and family members of late Vaman Rao and Nagamani in their house in Manthani and assured that the Congress would not rest till they get justice.

Speaking to the Congress delegation Kishan Rao, father of late Vaman Rao, said he did not have any confidence in the investigation of the local police and Mr. Uttam Reddy responded saying they had met Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan demanding a court-monitored CBI investigation.

Speaking to media persons later, he said it was highly unfortunate that Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had not even condemned the murder or assured speedy justice in the matter. He described the double murder as a result of a high-level conspiracy hatched by TRS leaders, in connivance with the sand and land mafia.

The TPCC chief alleged that a few police officials, including Police Commissioner Satyanarayana, were acting as TRS agents and there was a serious doubt over fair investigation under the local police. The Chief Minister appears reluctant in ordering a CBI probe into the matter, the local police were not gathering the call data records of the accused and the victims to unearth the larger conspiracy and unmask the people involved in the double murder.

Earlier in the day, Mr. Reddy held a meeting with TPCC Legal Cell through Zoom App and advised the office bearers of Legal Cell to extend all possible help to the family of late Vaman Rao and Nagamani. He also asked them to campaign in favour of Congress MLC candidates from Graduates constituencies Ramul Naik (Warangal-Nalgonda-Khammam) and G. Chinna Reddy (Hyderabad-Rangareddy- Mahabubnagar). Legal Cell Chairman Damodar Reddy said that a meeting with advocates would be convened next week in connection with the MLC polls.

Later, Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with candidate Ramulu Naik, visited Kakatiya University and interacted with the students and faculty seeking their support in the MLC elections.