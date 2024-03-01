GIFT a SubscriptionGift
U.S. software firm ModMed’s GCC opened in Hyderabad

March 01, 2024 11:28 am | Updated 11:28 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

U.S. firm ModMed, that develops software solutions for multiple medical specialties, has opened its first global capability centre (GCC) in Hyderabad.

The facility is spread over 20,000 sq ft and the firm aims to double its headcount from the existing 100 employees by this year. It is actively recruiting across a range of positions in engineering, product development and support, ModMed said on Thursday in a release on launch of the GCC.

“The city’s vibrant tech ecosystem and wealth of talent will help continue our growth trajectory. We look forward to further contributing to the dynamic landscape of innovation and collaboration in this thriving hub,” said co-founder and CEO Daniel Cane.

With more than 1,700 employees globally, including doctors, the firm is focused on medical specialty-specific cloud platform for a number of specialities as well as ambulatory surgery centres. ModMed’s said its specialty-specific electronic health records (EHRs), practice management, revenue cycle management and analytics tools as well as products for patient engagement, payment processing and marketing is trusted by over 35,000 providers.

