‘US-India defence partnership is strong’

US Ambassador Kenneth I. Juster on Tuesday visited the Tata-Lockheed Martin Aerostructures facility and participated in the topping out ceremony of the new US Consulate compound in Hyderabad.

These were in addition to his visit to the refurbished tombs of Taramati and Premamati at Qutb Shahi Tombs. The US Consulate General-Hyderabad had funded Aga Khan Foundation for the conservation and preservation of the two tombs under the Ambassador’s Fund for Cultural Preservation.

His visit to the 4,700-square metre Tata-Lockheed Martin facility marked its 10-year anniversarybesides highlighting the importance of the growing defence ties between the US and India. The jointly-owned facility in Adibatla manufactures airframe components, including center-wing boxes and tail sections for the C-130J military transport aircraft.

Tata-Lockheed plans to expand the partnership to produce further aircraft in India, which would advance the capabilities of the Indian Air Force and accelerate US-India cooperation in sensitive high-end technologies, a release said.

“Engaging meeting with the leadership team from Tata-Lockheed Martin. The #USIndiaDefense industry partnership is strong and this #Hyderabad facility is a great example of accelerating #USIndia cooperation in the advanced technology sector (sic),” Mr.Juster tweeted.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao and senior State government officers attended the topping out ceremony at the new US Consulate premises.

The Ambassador celebrated the completion of all major structural components at the new U.S. Consulate Compound in Hyderabad during the visit. Spread across more than 12 acres, the facility will feature 54 consular interview windows as well as artfully preserved Deccan rock formations, the release said.