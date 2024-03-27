U.S. firm Storable to ramp up hiring for Hyderabad facility 

March 27, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

Self-storage technology solutions provider Storable Inc on Tuesday opened a new office in Hyderabad as part of plans to expand research and development presence in India.

Storable India aims to double its current workforce from 60 employees to 120 by the end of this year. It is actively hiring for various roles in engineering and product development in India. Storable had launched its first Asia global capability centre in Hyderabad in April last year and plans to expand its R&D presence in the country to increase engineering capacity and support the growth plans, the U.S. firm said in a release

“India is an important part of our growth plans and the expansion of our technology centre in Hyderabad will be instrumental in maintaining our commitment to innovation,” Storable President Charlie Marriott said. The company provides technology solutions to help storage operators run a better business. The Storable platform provides facility management software, with a suite of technology products that integrate with its storage marketplace, facility websites, tenant insurance and payment processing products, it said.