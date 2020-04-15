UPSC non-commital on Civils Prelims postponement

The UPSC has notified that it will be deciding on the status of the schedule of the Civil Services Personality Test-2019 (Interviews) after the second phase of lockdown ending on May 3 but it remained non-committal on deferment of 2020 preliminary exam.

The Pesonality tests for candidates who have qualified at the Civil Services Main Examination 2019 and scheduled from February 17 to April 3 were deferred midway and about 600 candidates are yet to be interviewed.

The preliminary exam of the Civil Services-2020 is scheduled to be held on May 31 and the UPSC remained non-committal on the dates apparently due to the fact that it will have ample time for a review after the lockdown ends. A special meeting of the UPSC was held on Wednesday to review the situation.

Aspirants, however, are expecting a postponement as their preparation has been thrown out of gear due to the lockdown. Many had to return to their native places and with coaching centres too closed for the last one month, their preparation is badly hit. Though they are relying on online classes or material on the web, the personal interaction with trainers makes a huge difference to learning.

“The present situation does demand a postponement of the Prelims. The aspirants are under psychological pressure due to the lockdown and the externalities associated with it. It is hoped that the UPSC will postpone the preliminary by at least a month so that the aspirants can adjust to the new normal,” says V Gopala Krishna, Director, Brain Tree.

Since the UPSC has advanced its schedules this year, postponement of the preliminary by a month is not expected to have any major impact of the time cycle for the next year.

Meanwhile, many examinations which were scheduled in March and April have already been deferred by the UPSC. Deferment notices have already been posted for the Combined Medical Services Examination, the Indian Economic Service and the Indian Statistical Service Examination 2020. Dates for the CAPF Exam 2020 will also be notified later. The National Defence Academy(NDA-I) Examination has already been postponed till further intimation. A decision on the NDA –II Examination will be posted on June 10, 2020, the scheduled date for its notification, the UPSC release said.