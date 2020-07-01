UPSC aspirants can change exam centre

The Union Public Service Commission has decided to allow aspirants to change their choice of centre for the civil services preliminary examination to be held on October 4 this year and the civil services main examination on January 8, 2021.

A statement on the commission’s website said the window for submitting the revised choice of centres by candidates will be operational in two phases — from July 7 to 13 and July 20 to 24 and it can be done on the website (https://upsconline.nic.in). The choice of the candidate’s request will be considered based on the principle of first apply-first allot basis. In case a centre reaches its capacity, the same will be frozen.

In the same note, the commission has notified a provision that aspirants can withdraw their applications in case they wish not to appear for the examination and they can do so from August 1 to 8. However, there are no disqualifications in case a candidate does not withdraw his or her application and does not appear for the exam.