UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao demits office

Prof. Appa Rao Podile demitted office of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Vice-Chancellor on Monday and handed over charge to Prof. Arun Agarwal, Pro Vice-Chancellor-1, and the senior most Professor in the University. During Prof. Podile’s tenure, the University attained the prestigious Institution of Eminence status from the Government of India, the FICCI Best University Award. The University continued to maintain its high position among the education institutions in the country in the key rankings, in the global rankings, and several of the disciplines from the University have moved into the global top ranks. Prof. Arun Agarwal completed his B.Tech (Electrical Engineering) and PhD (Computer Science) both from IIT Delhi. He joined University of Hyderabad in 1984, where at present he is a Senior Professor in the School of Computer and Information Sciences.