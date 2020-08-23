UoH students allege scholar died to private hospital’s negligence

Surya Pratap Bharati (30), a research scholar from the University of Hyderabad, lost his life due to sheer negligence of a private hospital, alleged student groups.
The university student union, who organised a condolence meeting on the campus on Sunday, alleged that on August 17 when Surya Pratap, a native of Mau district in Uttar Pradesh, was rushed to a hospital in Nallagandla after he suffered a brain stroke and was paralysed, doctors said that his condition was critical and they must perform an operation to save his life.
“But they conducted COVID-19 tests twice and the result came out two days later on August 19,” student union general secretary Gopi Swamy said.
According to the doctors, Surya Pratap tested positive for the deadly infection, and further they refused to treat him. As a result he was shifted to another hospital at Gachibowli, where the research scholar tested negative for the infection, but doctors said that chances of his survival were very less, Mr. Swamy said. He succumbed on July 21.
“How come the same person can be tested positive and negative for coronavirus in less than 24 hours. Our friend died due to the medical negligence,” he alleged, adding that they lodged a complaint against the hospital at Chandanagar police station.
However, the police said that they are yet to register a case against the hospital.
