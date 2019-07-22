UoH student found dead in hostel bathroom

A 29-year-old research scholar from University of Hyderabad was found dead inside the common bathroom of the university hostel here on Monday morning.

Gachibowli police said Dipika Mahapatra, a Ph.D student in Hindi department and a native of Kharagpur in West Bengal, suffered an epileptic attack soon after she entered the bathroom.

“She entered the bathroom at around 8 a.m. and minutes later, she fell with a thud, which raised an alarm among her roommates, who rushed to the spot and opened the door forcefully only to see Dipika on the ground, ” Inspector R. Srinivas said. Though she was taken to a private hospital in the area, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to Mr. Srinivas, the victim was suffering from a neurological disease. “As per the medical record available at the university health centre, we learnt that Dipika has been suffering from a neuro-related disease and epilepsy. She was under medication for a long time,” he said, adding that the parents and family members have not suspected any foul play.