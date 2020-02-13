UoH student bags highest-ever package in varsity history

A student from the School of Computer and Information Sciences of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) bagged the highest-ever pay package in the history of the university.

V. Nandini Soni, student of MCA, has been selected by Adobe Systems in campus placements for a handsome package of ₹43 lakh per annum.

The placement by Adobe Systems was for women students, as part of their Empowering Women @SheCodes. She was selected among the four short-listed for the final round.

Nandini did her schooling from Atomic Energy Central School (AECS), Boisar, Maharashtra, followed by Bachelors (BCA) from St. Xaviers, Ahmedabad. Her team won the Smart India Hackathon 2019, where she said to have learnt a lot about teamwork and real life application development. She chose to pursue Computer Applications instead of engineering and aims to be a proficient software developer.

“I along with a few of my peers have started a community in our department which brings us together from a computer science student perspective where we build projects and have discussions on various subjects”, says Nandini.

Chairman, Placement Guidance and Advisory Bureau, Rajeev Wankar, said this year more than 200 students have already been placed, which is very encouraging. He attributed this to the PGAB team.