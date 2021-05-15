UoH gets two oxygen concentrators

Sunyatee International Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, has donated two oxygen concentrators and 3,000 N-95 masks to the University of Hyderabad (UoH) as a part of their support to COVID-19 management in India.

UoH Vice-Chancellor Appa Rao Podile thanked Lim Siow Jin, director of the foundation, for the help and received the units on behalf of the university along with M. Rajasree, Chief Medical Officer, UoH.

V Krishna, dean of School of Humanities, R.S. Sarraju, chairman of Security Committee of UoH, and P. Ramulu from the department of Telugu were present on the occasion.

US shipments

Meanwhile, GMR Hyderabad Air Cargo received COVID-19 relief material in the form of eight oxygen concentrator shipments of 2,352 kg from Dallas, United States of America, on Friday.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the air cargo facility has handled several freighters carrying vaccines, medical equipment and COVID relief material like PPE kits, masks, sanitisers etc., with 100 tonnes of vaccines alone, which were distributed to various parts of the country since January, a press release said.