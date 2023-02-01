Unusual working hours increase risk of type 2 diabetes: Doctors

February 01, 2023 03:51 am | Updated 07:50 am IST - HYDERABAD

Unusual working hours or an erratic shift culture, such as rotational shifts or prolonged night shifts can put employees at an increased higher risk of developing type 2 diabetes than those having a regular daytime schedule, say doctors. One of the main responses for this increased risk is the disruption of circadian rhythms or the body’s internal clock.

Citing the negative impact of unusual working hours, Dr Rakesh Sahay, endocrinologist based in Hyderabad and president-elect, Research Society for the Study of Diabetes in India (RSSDI) said, “Shift work has also been linked to various other risks for diabetes such as poor diet and lack of physical activity. Individuals who work at unusual timings often have less time to prepare healthy meals and may be more likely to turn towards fast food or convenience foods, which are high in calories, sugar and saturated fats. Night-shift workers are exposed to light at night, which can disrupt their circadian rhythm leading to an increased risk of diabetes. A study published in the journal of occupational and environmental medicine found that long night shift work was associated with 29% increased risk of type 2 diabetes among women.”

Chronobiological disturbances caused by erratic shift culture in offices can also lead to changes in appetite and energy metabolism, which can contribute to development of obesity and metabolic disorders. Studies have shown that rotational shift workers have an increased risk of obesity and metabolism syndrome, which are risk factors for type 2 diabetes. Other factors include stress and lack of sleep. While stress elevates the cortisol hormone which can cause insulin resistance and glucose intolerance, sleep deprivation causes decreased insulin sensitivity and increases glucose levels in blood, added Dr Sanjay Agarwal, secretary, RSSDI.