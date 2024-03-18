GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Unseasonal rains lash parts of erstwhile composite Karimnagar district

Rain water entered into several houses and shops in the low lying areas in Rudrangi mandal headquarters in Rajanna Sircilla district following heavy rain around Saturday midnight, sources said.

March 18, 2024 08:13 am | Updated 08:13 am IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

The Hindu Bureau

Several parts of Rajanna Sircilla, Jagtial and Karimnagar districts witnessed a sudden bout of unseasonal rains in the intervening night of March 16 and 17.

Some incidents of damage to mango orchards due to sudden rains accompanied by gusty winds were reported from Jagtial district.

Some incidents of damage to mango orchards due to sudden rains accompanied by gusty winds were reported from Jagtial district.

Light to moderate rains are likely to occur in most parts of Adilabad, and Kumram Bheem Asifabad districts and at isolated places in Nirmal, Mancherial, Rajanna Sircilla and Jagtial districts in the next 48 hours, according to sources in the Telangana State Development Planning Society.

