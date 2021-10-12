Union Bank, CDAC join hands for cyber security

Union Bank of India has entered into an MoU with Centre for Development of Advanced Computing, Hyderabad under which CDAC will assist it to impart cyber security awareness and education to customers and employees.

Describing their collaboration as a first of its kind initiative on cyber security, the bank in a release on Tuesday said the MoU seeking to improve security awareness levels and serve as a guide to protect from cyber threats will also benefit people at large. Union Bank of India MD and CEO Raj Kiran Rai G and CDAC-Hyderabad Director P.R.Lakshmi Eswari signed the MoU virtually.

The association with CDAC, Hyderabad will help the bank in conducting online and offline sessions on cyber security awareness as well as mass campaigns and social media campaigns to educate the staff, customers besides preparation of information security material.

As part of the National Cyber Security Awareness month, the bank launched an e-book and Spin-N-Learn, an online game on its website besides conducting on Monday a conclave.