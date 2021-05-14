‘Unfair to hike affiliation fee in COVID times’

Pvt. junior college association leader meet Education Minister

Telangana Private Junior College Managements Association is sore with the government for enhancing their affiliation fee by 33% during this pandemic when their survival itself is at stake.

Association president Gouri Satish and vice president N.C. Parthasarathi met Education Minister Sabitha Indra Reddy and requested her to waive the affiliation fee totally as the colleges could not function in the entire academic year due to the lockdown.

In these distressing times, it is unfair for the Board of Intermediate Education (BIE) to increase the affiliation fee, he said and demanded total waiver of affiliation fee for the year.

Mr. Satish said thousands of lecturers and other staff working in private colleges are suffering with financial constraints as colleges could not pay their total salaries due to the lockdown.

He said the government should provide them ₹5,000 per month assistance as is being given to private school teachers apart from 50 kgs rice.

In a statement he said the Minister agreed to talk to the BIE officials and settle the issue. He said the Minister also assured them to bring their request for financial assistance to the notice of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.