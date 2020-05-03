Unaware of COVID-19 symptoms, trader met his family members regularly

Since a week before testing positive for Coronavirus, the Mahbubgunj trader living in Padmavathinagar of Saroornagar, was feeling feverish.

Apparently unaware that it was a symptom of COVID-19, he continued to visit houses of his brother and sister in nearby localities of Vansthalipuram. That is how 10 members of his family, including his parents living with his brother, contracted the virus, police officers surmise. This instance of 11 members of a single family getting affected by coronavirus assumed importance as two of them died, prompting officials to analyse every angle to ensure such cases do not recur.

Three days after the trader tested positive, his father aged around 60 years died while undergoing treatment at Gandhi hospital. A day later, the trader’s brother too died of the virus. “Analysis of the trader’s case suggests that by the time he tested positive for COVID-19, his family members already could have been infected with it from him,” the officials said.

Since April 20, the trader complained of fever. He initially went to a local doctor and started taking medicines. But there was no relief. “Our inquiries revealed he had been going to his brother’s house in SKD Nagar, near Vansthalilpuram, since April 20. Apparently, they too contracted the virus around that time,” the authorities monitoring the case said.

As the fever continued, the trader went to a corporate hospital on April 25. The next day, he was diagnosed with coronavirus. On learning this, the officials collected the samples of his brother and parents and sent them for examination. “We suspect the week before the trader tested positive was the crucial time during which his father and brother could have contracted the virus,” the officials say. They surmise condition of the trader’s father deteriorated in this period because of his age and other conditions like blood pressure.

The senior citizen suffered an injury having slipped on the floor during this time and this could have further aggravated his condition, the officials say. Within four days of the trader testing positive, his father died.

His brother, who was obese and had complaints relating to blood pressure, died a day later. The houses of the trader, his brother and sister were located within a radius of three kilometres and he frequently visited their houses since April 20.

Meanwhile, officials are trying to ascertain as to how the trader got infected with the virus. “All fingers point to Mahbubgunj from where he operated his business since two more persons from that area got the virus,” police officials said.

Another trader from Mahbubgunj and seven of his family members tested positive for COVID-19. They all live in Malakpet. Efforts are on to verify how these traders contracted the virus.