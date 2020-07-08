Unauthorised fish pond near Wyra reservoir removed

The Irrigation Department on Tuesday swung into action and removed an “unauthorised” fish pond on the periphery of Wyra reservoir in Wyra town. A team comprising officials of Irrigation and Revenue departments embarked on a special drive to remove the fish pond amid tight security.
The action comes in the wake of a slew of representations made by Telangana Rythu Sangham to the authorities seeking removal of the unauthorised fish pond and resolute action to save the reservoir site from encroachments. The Rytu Sangham has long been organising a campaign titled “Wyra Project Ayacut Parirakshana” to protect the interests of the ayacutdars. A report titled ‘Wyra Rythu Sangham in protest mode’ was published in these columns on June 21 highlighting the efforts by the Sangham. The reservoir is the prime source of irrigation for farmers in three mandals and drinking water for 12 mandals under the Mission Bhagiratha Project.
In a statement, the Telangana Rythu Sangham district president B Rambabu thanked Wyra MLA L Ramulu Naik, Collector R V Karnan and the Irrigation officials for taking firm action to remove the “illegal” fish pond and protecting the reservoir site.
