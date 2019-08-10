U.K.-India initiative at TIFR gets £4 million funding

The Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR) announced the launch of a U.K.-India initiative – Extreme Photonics Innovation Centre (EPIC) – at its Hyderabad campus.

The Central Laser Facility (CLF) of the U.K., which is collaborating in the project, is a world leader in the next-generation laser technology that can drive compact accelerators yielding bright particle and x-ray beams. On the other hand, the TIFR has earned global recognition for its contributions to high energy density science that can drive table-top accelerators, yielding high quality x-ray, electron and ion beams for several cutting-edge applications in industry and medicine.

Over the last decade, the CLF has tied up with TIFR for furthering HED science. Triggered by the success, the CLF set up a seed innovation centre two years ago at the new campus of TIFR in Hyderabad for working on the control systems for next-generation high-power lasers. “The EPIC is for expanding this effort by the CLF and TIFR with a funding of £4 million from U.K. Research and Innovation (UKRI),” said Sandip Trivedi, director of TIFR, and V. Chandrasekhar, centre director, in a media conference here on Friday.

The money would be used for developing cutting-edge technologies for high-power, high repetition rate lasers, high quality optical components and state-of-the-art electronics and software. The EPIC’s U.K. Lead, Rajeev Pattathil, said experiments using CLF’s existing high-power laser systems have demonstrated the potential application of the new accelerators in industry, science, medicine and advanced materials.